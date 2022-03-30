‘Metro rail projects in J&K likely to be rolled out this year’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to roll out metro rail projects in Jammu, Srinagar cities in 2022-23.

As per the official statement, to decongest both the capital cities and to provide modern transport facilities to the people of J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a final Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of Rs. 10,599 crores for the metro rail projects in Jammu and Srinagar to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

“ The project is expected to be rolled out in 2022-23 and is likely to be completed in 2026. This will reduce the traffic congestion in Srinagar & Jammu cities,” it states.