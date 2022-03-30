‘Metro rail projects in J&K likely to be rolled out this year’

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir government is likely to roll out metro rail projects in Jammu, Srinagar cities in 2022-23.
As per the official statement, to decongest both the capital cities and to provide modern transport facilities to the people of J&K, the Jammu and Kashmir government has submitted a final Detailed Project Reports (DPR) of Rs. 10,599 crores for the metro rail projects in Jammu and Srinagar to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).
“ The project is expected to be rolled out in 2022-23 and is likely to be completed in 2026. This will reduce the traffic congestion in Srinagar & Jammu cities,” it states.
Keeping in view these things, the central government has allocated a significant amount of funds to Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) which will revolutionise this sector in the coming years.
The purpose of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is to provide basic services (e.g. water supply, sewerage, urban transport) to households and build amenities in cities which will improve the quality of life for all, especially the poor and the disadvantaged is a national priority.
During the current financial year, 76 projects are likely to be completed and the remaining projects are to be completed during 2022-23
Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) (SBM-U) had three major objectives; achieving 100 percent Open Defecation Free (ODF) ensuring 100 percent scientific Solid Waste Management (SWM), and behaviour change through ‘Jan Andolan’.
A target of scientific disposal of about 850 Metric Ton of waste per day is to be achieved by the establishment of a Solid Waste Management Plant at Srinagar and Jammu cities benefitting nearly 20 lakh people.
Under Smart City Mission, 95 projects are likely to be completed by the end of the current financial year and 80 more projects are to be completed in 2022-23 improving the quality of life of the people by way of providing Wifi facilities, Smart health centres, installation of river vending machines, smart classrooms, TV charging stations, development of cycle tracks & hawkers zone, development of parking and space under flyovers, etc.
Sensing the necessity to protect Dal lake, the Government in the new budget has devised a string of plans like Western Foreshore Road along Dal lake is to be constructed, more indigenous lake cleaning machines will be procured, 1.5 sq. km. area to be cleared from lily pads during 2022-23.