Mi store launched in Karanagar

Srinagar: An Mi smartphone store was launched in Karanagar area on Tuesday. The popular brand of parent company Xiaomi was launched by Hills, a Srinagar based firm.

“There was no Mi store in Karanagar area and people usually had to buy things online or from other areas of Srinagar. By opening this store we are given an easy access to our customers. The online deliveries take 5 to 7 days in Kashmir and here people can buy all the products within hours. Our rates will also be the same as online rates since we are an official franchise,” said Junaid Malik, head of Mi outlet Karanagar.

“Here our customers will be able to buy a long range of products like Mi smart watches, smart shoes, cameras , laptops ,Television etc. It will be a one stop for all these products,” he said.