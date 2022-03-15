Milking Success | 'Dairy farming a lucrative, viable economic activity'

The duly prepared case was swiftly approved by the department, and Shah established the dairy farm with 25 cows within a fortnight of its approval.

Initially, he procured one milking machine and DG set under the scheme for scientific milking of cows with an uninterrupted power supply.

The dairy unit was established at Sehpora Ganderbal under IDDS in 2021-22. The farmer currently rears high-quality Crossbred Holstein Frisian and Crossbred Jersey animals, besides having a good quality crop of heifers and calves ready.

The lactation numbers of animals at the farm range from one year to 4 years with average daily milk production of 18-20 litres per cow. The estimated annual milk production of the farm is about 1.67 lakh ltrs with a turnover on account of the sale of milk and other farm products being about Rs 60 lakh.