MILKING SUCCESS | Nazia's search for job ends with dairy farming

For Nazia Bashir, an MSc in Zoology, from Gund Kaiser in Arin village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district, the dairy unit has given her 'financial independence'.

When Nazia, who is in her early 30s' returned from completing Zoology from Dehradun University, she could hardly find any stable job to move ahead with her career.

Eventually, she enrolled herself for a B.ed programme, and after a wait of over three years, she couldn't land herself into a government Job. "I felt frustrated as nothing seemed to move ahead. I remained stuck in time," Nazia said.