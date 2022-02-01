Minority Affairs Ministry allocated over Rs 5,020 crore in Budget

Of the proposed allocation to the ministry, Rs 1425 crore is for the pre-matric scholarship scheme and Rs 515 crore is for the post-matric scholarship.



Over 491 crore has been allocated for skill development and livelihood initiatives.



Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hailed the 2022-23 Budget and said it advances the opportunity for self-reliant India amid the Covid pandemic.

