Mission Youth aims to promote entrepreneurship

Srinagar, July 30: Mission Youth J&K today finalised arrangements for various youth engagement initiatives in different sectors including education, entrepreneurship and sports in coordination with concerned departments.
The initiatives have been launched for a meaningful, outcome-based and constructive engagement of youth.
Chief Executive Officer Mission Youth, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary conducted a detailed review of the schemes, preparedness for various youth engagement initiatives and new proposals received from different sectoral partners. Financial Advisor, Tasawuf Amin; Dy Director, Dr Maqbool; OSD, Dr Murtaza Rashid and OSD, Gaurav Gupta attended the meeting besides representatives from different organisations.
The selection list for Civil Services examination coaching was approved for publication. Under the scheme, 1000 aspirants will be provided free coaching in selected institutions and Universities. Given more than 150 selected students still have deficiencies in the document verification, it was decided to include them as provisional selectees subject to the production of documents. It was decided that coaching shall formally commence on 15 August 2022.
Approval was accorded to the proposal for coaching facilities at Kashmir University campus, Srinagar and Baba Ghulam Shah Badsha University Rajouri with a capacity of 100 seats each in the current academic year. MoUs will be signed with both the universities for coaching facilities to be supported by the Mission. Mission Youth also approved the establishment of a Government Residential Coaching Centre at Srinagar for which the location and plan were approved.
Modalities were also finalised for holding National Youth Festival in the last week of August with the participation of Universities, IITs/IIMs and Colleges from J&K and other states / Union Territories. The 2-day youth festival will witness final competitions under various themes including Music, Dance, Theatre and Fine arts, in 14 different sub-categories. Inspirational talks, awards to top performers and various other activities are also lined up.
Meanwhile, approval has also been accorded to the initiation of competitions under the LG Rolling Trophy in different sectors for which funds have been released to the Youth Services and Sports Department for the early start of competitions, providing required sports equipment, refreshments and mementoes /medals etc. The Rolling Trophy will see competitions from Block Level to UT level over two months.