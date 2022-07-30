Mission Youth aims to promote entrepreneurship

The selection list for Civil Services examination coaching was approved for publication. Under the scheme, 1000 aspirants will be provided free coaching in selected institutions and Universities. Given more than 150 selected students still have deficiencies in the document verification, it was decided to include them as provisional selectees subject to the production of documents. It was decided that coaching shall formally commence on 15 August 2022.

Approval was accorded to the proposal for coaching facilities at Kashmir University campus, Srinagar and Baba Ghulam Shah Badsha University Rajouri with a capacity of 100 seats each in the current academic year. MoUs will be signed with both the universities for coaching facilities to be supported by the Mission. Mission Youth also approved the establishment of a Government Residential Coaching Centre at Srinagar for which the location and plan were approved.