Mission Youth to establish ‘J&K Plastic Bank’

Srinagar: Mission Youth, J&K is starting community engagement and stakeholders consultation for establishment of “J&K Plastic Bank” aimed at eliminating plastic footprint at picturesque tourist destinations by involving local youth and empowering them to create sustainable environment free of plastic.

According to a statement here, the project provides alternate solutions, recycling support, market linkages, finance and development of infrastructure for green tourism. The Governing Body of Mission Youth chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha earlier approved a number of projects and schemes which are under active roll-out. In continuation to efforts aimed at empowering youth the organisations has included the innovative step of “J&K Plastic Bank” which will have pan-J&K network of empowered youth supported and equipped for environmental conservation and offering sustainable models. Preference will be given to members of the recently constituted Youth Clubs and the youth registered on Youth Portal launched by the Mission Youth last month.