Mission Youth’s Tejeswani Scheme | JKEDI launches EDP

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today launched Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under Tejaswani (The Radiant) livelihood Scheme, a special endeavour of Mission Youth to empower the young women enabling them become self-reliant.
This programme was initially started in 12 districts of the Union Territory in the first phase while all other districts will be covered under the scheme in the coming days.
In Jammu region, 204 candidates from Samba, Doda, Kathua, Reasi, Ramban and Udhampur districts participated in the EDP while 142 candidates from Budgam, Srinagar, Kulgam, Baramulla, Bandipora and Ganderbal attended the programme in Kashmir region. During the EDP, the candidates will be apprised about basic business concepts like business plan formulation, marketing plans, accounts management, and many other topics of relevance.
“It is International Women’s Day today, and there could be no better day to start such a programme for aspiring women entrepreneurs. This scheme will help them to earn a dignified livelihood,” maintained Anil Koul, Director JKEDI.
The scheme is aimed at to provide financial assistance to young women for setting up of gainful self employment ventures suited to their skills, training, aptitude and local conditions.
The female entrepreneurs shall be facilitated to avail financial assistance under Mudra loan from J&K Bank to the extent of Rs 5.00 lakh. Mission Youth, J&K shall provide an amount of Rs. 50,000 or 10% of project cost (whichever is minimum) as subsidy.
Besides, the interest component of the loan shall also be sponsored by Mission Youth as a special incentive.