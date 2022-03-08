Mission Youth’s Tejeswani Scheme | JKEDI launches EDP

“It is International Women’s Day today, and there could be no better day to start such a programme for aspiring women entrepreneurs. This scheme will help them to earn a dignified livelihood,” maintained Anil Koul, Director JKEDI.

The scheme is aimed at to provide financial assistance to young women for setting up of gainful self employment ventures suited to their skills, training, aptitude and local conditions.

The female entrepreneurs shall be facilitated to avail financial assistance under Mudra loan from J&K Bank to the extent of Rs 5.00 lakh. Mission Youth, J&K shall provide an amount of Rs. 50,000 or 10% of project cost (whichever is minimum) as subsidy.

Besides, the interest component of the loan shall also be sponsored by Mission Youth as a special incentive.