M&M holds Mahindra XUV 700 Freedom drive

As per the statement issued here, the Freedom Drive is conceptualized to celebrate the XUV700 and will travel across 20 cities over the next 25 days in a convoy of 80 vehicles distributed across North and West, South and East regions.

Flagged off from the Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai on September 4, 2021, the XUV700 convoy will have pit stops in key cities where one can see the vehicle in its glory merged with the unique canvas that each city offers.

It states that XUV700 was conceived to disrupt, and it made its debut to an overwhelmingly positive response. After catching a glimpse of XUV700 on the roads of Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali the vehicle is scheduled to reach Ambala on 16. Booking, price and variant information will follow.