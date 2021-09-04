Modalities for saffron cultivation in Sikkim discussed with Agrideptt

During the meeting a detailed discussion was held on various issues including Geo climatic conditions of Sikkim, requirement and transportation of saffron corms from Kashmir to Gangtok and other logistic support and expertise to the Sikkim University by the Department of Agriculture Kashmir.

The Director assured the visiting delegation of every possible support and help during this entire venture which is being implemented by the Sikkim University in collaboration with Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare Department.

He asked the delegation that a multidimensional approach (where scientists, saffron growers and other concerned stakeholders have been taken on board), has been adopted by the Agriculture Department Kashmir while working with the Sikkim University on this project.

Professor & Head Department of Botany SIKKIM University S. S. Sharma who is leading the delegation expressed gratitude to the department for their support and guidance during this entire exercise of exploring the opportunities for saffron in Sikkim.