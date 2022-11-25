‘More facilities being made available to make winter tourism appealing’

Sarmad Hafeez took a detailed review of the arrangements made by the Tourism Department, JKTDC, Gulmarg Development Authority and Cable Car Corporation, Youth Services & Sports to make the winter season at the famed destination more interesting and hassle-free for visitors.

Addressing the meeting, the Tourism Secretary impressed upon the concerned Departments and agencies to work together as a single entity to ensure that all facilities at Gulmarg are kept in a state of readiness and visitors leave the destination with memorable experiences.