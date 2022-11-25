‘More facilities being made available to make winter tourism appealing’

Srinagar, Nov25: Secretary, Tourism and Youth Services & Sports, Sarmad Hafeez today took a detailed review of the preparations made by respective Departments for the upcoming winter season at the World famous resort of Gulmarg.
Sarmad Hafeez took a detailed review of the arrangements made by the Tourism Department, JKTDC, Gulmarg Development Authority and Cable Car Corporation, Youth Services & Sports to make the winter season at the famed destination more interesting and hassle-free for visitors.
Addressing the meeting, the Tourism Secretary impressed upon the concerned Departments and agencies to work together as a single entity to ensure that all facilities at Gulmarg are kept in a state of readiness and visitors leave the destination with memorable experiences.
MD, JKTDC, Menga Sherpa; Director, Tourism, Kashmir, FazlulHaseeb; CEO, Gulmarg Development Authority, GhulamJeelani, officers of Tourism Department, Youth Services & Sports, JKTDC, Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering were present in the meeting.
SarmadHafeez asked the concerned Departments to work on innovations and new ideas for making the coming season memorable for visitors. In this regard, he suggested working on concepts like illuminations, winter carnival, snow activities, skiing, cuisine, music etc besides quality services in different segments of the tourist interface.
The Tourism Secretary also took a detailed review of the logistics at the destination and directed their upgradation and proper upkeep. He reviewed the snow clearance plan and road connectivity, drinking water supply, homologation of slopes, signages at the destination, snow safety, working of ski patrols and rescue teams, medical facilities etc. at the destination.
Sarmad Hafeez also reviewed the status of facilities and services available at the local club and other outlets of the JKTDC and directed constant monitoring and innovation. He also reviewed the calendar of skiing courses being run by the Youth Services Department and IISM and directed close coordination between them and the Tourism Department for optimal results.
The Tourism Secretary asked the local hoteliers to prepare for the coming season in their own way and make improvements in services, rates and experiences for the tourists. He sought their support in creating new experiences at the winter destination so that tourists return back with joyful memories.
The representatives of local hoteliers, who attended the meeting, assured the Tourism Secretary of their cooperation and support in making the coming winter season at the famed destination a success. They also appreciated the efforts by the Department for improving and strengthening the infrastructure and facilities at the destination.