'More Kashmir crafts to be notified under Handicrafts Quality Control Act'

The discussion was significant because it discussed the acknowledgement of those crafts and craftsmen who have not been included in the competition for one reason or another. The meeting explored how to bring more crafts under the purview of the J&Kashmir Handicrafts Quality Control Act 1978.

As per the statement, it was felt during the meeting that bringing more crafts under the ambit will not only provide the much-needed focus to such arts but will also help in extending the benefits of the Government schemes presently in vouge to such groups thus will address a long pending demand.