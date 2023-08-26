More rate hikes still on the table, says US Fed Chair

In a highly-anticipated speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Powell said the Fed will pay close attention to economic growth and the state of the labor market when making policy decisions, CNN reported.

“Although inflation has moved down from its peak — a welcome development — it remains too high,” Powell said, adding, “We are prepared to raise rates further if appropriate, and intend to hold policy at a restrictive level until we are confident that inflation is moving sustainably down toward our objective," CNN reported.