‘More than 40% complaints received by RBI were on digital payment modes’

The volume of complaints received under the RBI ombudsman schemes consumer education and protection cells during 2021-22 increased by 9.39 per cent over the previous year and stood at 4,18,184 during the reported period.

Of these, 3,04,496 complaints were handled by the 22 offices of RBI ombudsman (ORBIOs), including the complaints received under the three erstwhile ombudsman schemes till November 11, 2021.