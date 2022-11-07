‘More youth showing interest in commercial floriculture’

Unemployed youth and farmers register themselves under these schemes and started their own businesses in loose and cut flower production, aromatic plant cultivation, ornamental nursery and use of integrated farming for their employment and revenue generation.

Floriculture products mainly consist of cut flowers, pot plants, cut foliage, seeds bulbs, tubers, rooted cuttings and dried flowers or leaves. The important floricultural crops in the international cut flower trade are Rose, Carnation, Chrysanthemum, Gargera, Gladiolus, Gypsophila, Liatris, Nerine, Orchids, Archilea, Anthurium, Tulip, and Lilies.

Notably, the cultivation of lavender as part of commercial Floriculture has changed the fortunes of farmers in Jammu and Kashmir under ‘Aroma Mission or Purple Revolution’, an initiative of the Central government towards transforming the lives of UT’s farmer community.

As per official data, Purple or Lavender Revolution was launched in 2016 by the Union Ministry of Science & Technology through the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) Aroma Mission. The aim of the mission is to support domestic aromatic crop-based agro-economy by moving from imported aromatic oils to home-grown varieties.

Lavender cultivation is practised in almost all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Under the mission, first-time farmers were given free lavender saplings while those who had cultivated lavender before were charged Rs. 5-6 per sapling.

Farmers are happy with the farming of unconventional aromatic plants under the Aroma Mission. The mission promotes the cultivation of aromatic crops for essential oils that are in great demand by the aroma industry.