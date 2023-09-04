Morgan Stanley raises India GDP forecast after Q1 data ‘surprises positively’

The multinational investment bank raised India’s growth forecast to 6.4 per cent from its earlier estimate of 6.2 per cent. It attributed the growth forecast revision to robust domestic demand.

India’s GDP growth for the June quarter came at 7.8 per cent, higher than Morgan Stanley’s expectation of 7.4 per cent.

“This was above our (7.4 per cent) but in line with consensus (7.8 per cent) expectations; the upside surprise was led by sharper-than-anticipated growth in private consumption,” Morgan Stanley said in a report.