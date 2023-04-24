MoS Finance bats for including ‘new voters’ in banking sector

Satara: Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad on Monday urged the need to incorporate ‘new voters’ into the banking sector by opening their bank accounts.

Addressing a review meeting of Financial Inclusion Parameters of Western Maharashtra here, the MoS said special camps should be arranged for the purpose to include the 18-plus ‘new voters’ in the banking system.

He also stressed on the need for banks to work towards the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded through various schemes of the government.