MSME organises Entrepreneurship awareness programme for artisans

The program was presided over by Mahmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir as chief guest and was attended by officers of various departments including Handicrafts/Handlooms, Industries and Commerce and MSME office.

The Director H&H interacted with the artisans in detail and gave patient hearing to the issues of artisans. He enlightened them about the initiatives taken by the government for development of handicraft/ handloom products in order to ensure sustainable livelihood for the artisans.