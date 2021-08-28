MSP fixed for hand knotted carpets

The statement said that this Initiative is expected to give much needed fillip and boost to carpet industry for manufacturing Hand knotted Carpets as per the pre-decided parameters/specifications. After recommendation Govt. authorized Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir to notify MSP for Hand Knotted Carpets

The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Jammu and Kashmir will introduce QR code mechanism, first of its kind in the country, for carpets for the purpose of certification and labeling of Hand knotted carpets produced in Kashmir. By virtue of this mechanism, the customer will be able to check the requisite details of carpet with the help of a smart phone before purchasing the same just to confirm its genuineness/authenticity along with other necessary parameters.

The IICT is in the process of setting up of such facility in its campus at Baghi-Ali-Mardan -Khan, Nowshara, Srinagar and the same is expected to made available within next 02 months for the concerned authorized users.

The committee urged all concerned stakeholders associated with carpet manufacturing to get themselves registered as authorized users after submitting application forms through MEERAS Industrial Cooperative, to GI Registry, Chennai (Competent Authority) so that they are eligible for using GI /QR Code labels for carpets.

It is further reiterated that MSP for carpets is expected to go a long way in reviving the carpet industry and will also increase the income of artisans substantially once the GI certification is implemented in letter and spirit.

In this regard, the Government is contemplating to launch a massive publicity and promotion campaign through print, electronic and social media to make people aware about GI Label of carpets so that there is a substantial demand for such carpets at the national and international level.