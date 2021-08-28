MSP fixed for hand knotted carpets

Srinagar: In a landmark decision to promote GI certified hand knotted carpets, the Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir has fixed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for different knottage/qualities of Silk Carpets (Rs. 2050/sq.ft for 16x16, 2500/sq.ft for 18x18, 3100/sq.ft for 20x20 and 4150/sq.ft for 24x24).
As per the statement issued here, the MSP was determined after wide range of consultations at Indian Institute of Carpet Technology among the members of the committee constituted by the Government for the purpose, that included representatives from MEERAS Industrial Cooperative (the Registered Proprietor of GI),Carpet Manufacturers and Traders Association, Tahafuz Society, Kashmir Carpet Cluster Development Organization and others.
The statement said that this Initiative is expected to give much needed fillip and boost to carpet industry for manufacturing Hand knotted Carpets as per the pre-decided parameters/specifications. After recommendation Govt. authorized Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir to notify MSP for Hand Knotted Carpets
The Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Jammu and Kashmir will introduce QR code mechanism, first of its kind in the country, for carpets for the purpose of certification and labeling of Hand knotted carpets produced in Kashmir. By virtue of this mechanism, the customer will be able to check the requisite details of carpet with the help of a smart phone before purchasing the same just to confirm its genuineness/authenticity along with other necessary parameters.
The IICT is in the process of setting up of such facility in its campus at Baghi-Ali-Mardan -Khan, Nowshara, Srinagar and the same is expected to made available within next 02 months for the concerned authorized users.
The committee urged all concerned stakeholders associated with carpet manufacturing to get themselves registered as authorized users after submitting application forms through MEERAS Industrial Cooperative, to GI Registry, Chennai (Competent Authority) so that they are eligible for using GI /QR Code labels for carpets.
It is further reiterated that MSP for carpets is expected to go a long way in reviving the carpet industry and will also increase the income of artisans substantially once the GI certification is implemented in letter and spirit.
In this regard, the Government is contemplating to launch a massive publicity and promotion campaign through print, electronic and social media to make people aware about GI Label of carpets so that there is a substantial demand for such carpets at the national and international level.