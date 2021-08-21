MSP for hand spun, hand woven Pashmina fixed

Further, MSP for knotted Carpets which is under the process shall be announced shortly.

Among the various benefits of adopting Minimum Support Price policy, it will help in reviving hand spinning and hand weaving and will help grass root level artisans who work hard to promote these crafts by virtue of which Kashmir is famous.

The craftsmen are the focal point of the GI Act, 1999 for the purposes of benefit sharing. They have to be identified for the purposes of locus-standi in case of any imitation of their craft. Sale and purchase of counterfeit products shall also be kept under check prior to implementation of MSP.

According to the statement, as an initiative to promote women entrepreneurship, it shall also help in revival of hand-spun and hand-woven products to generate employability and upscale the economic prospectus of women weavers.

The stakeholders expressed their satisfaction over the constitution of the committee and demanded appropriate marketing platforms to ensure economic up scaling.

The participants included Mohammad Abbas, Assistant Director, Handicrafts, Bashir Ahmad, Manager, Handloom and Handicrafts (S&E) Corporation Ltd. and all the representatives of Tahafuz.

Meanwhile, it has been impressed upon all Govt. agencies to effect purchases of Pashmina on the MSP notified by the Government.