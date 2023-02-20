Mudra scheme boosting employment, self-employment opportunities in tourism sector: PM Narendra Modi

“38 crore Mudra loans have been given across the country so far. About 8 crore youths have become entrepreneurs for the first time,” Modi said while addressing the Uttarakhand Rozgar Mela via video-conferencing.

Several youths of the state were handed over their appointment letters on the occasion.

The Prime Minister also informed that the share of women and youth belonging to the SC, ST and OBC categories is maximum under Mudra loans.