Mufti, Abdullah misleading apple growers: Chugh

The Centre has reduced the import duty on the Washington apple and this decision will not result in any negative impact on domestic apple, walnut and almond producers. Rather, it will result in competition in the premium market segment of apples, walnuts and almonds, thereby ensuring better quality at competitive prices for our Indian consumers.

Chugh said the opposition leaders were raising misleading fears in the minds of traders just to gain political points by foul means.

He said the Modi government has always taken all decisions in national interest protecting the interest of national consumers.