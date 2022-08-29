Mukesh Ambani outlines Next-Gen leadership roles at Reliance Industries

V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "A highlight of the AGM was Mukesh Ambani's emphasis on succession planning. He concluded his address by seeking everyone's blessings for the Gen Next taking over the reins confidently.



"With Akash heading Jio, Isha heading Retail and Anant heading Energy, the plans are clearly spelt out. Mukesh Ambani's promise to double the value of the company by 2027 is reassuring. His commitment to India and faith in the India growth story remains as strong as ever."