Mukesh Ambani reclaims richest Indian tag

Ambani was ranked at the top with a wealth of Rs 808,800 crore with 2 per cent appreciation over the previous year.

Industrialist Gautam Adani, despite a 57 per cent erosion in wealth, was ranked second in the list with a wealth of Rs 474,800 crore.

Last year, Adani was ahead of Ambani by Rs 3 lakh crore and in 2023, the latter is ahead of the former by Rs 3.3 lakh crore.