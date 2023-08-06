Mukhtar tastes success by serving scrumptious food

Shopian: Walls embellished with framed paintings, small pendent lights hanging from a spick and span ceiling, artificial creepers and an elegant wooden furniture give The Royal Place Café and Fine Dine an exquisite look.

The interior is a heady mix of modern and classic decor, exuding a royal ambience.

Mukhtar Gulzar, an engineering graduate, who owns the café, has designed it himself and given the people of south Kashmir’s Shopian district a new place to drop in for scrumptious food and beverages. After completing his engineering from a reputed university, Mukhtar did not wait for a government job and set up his own business.

"The gruelling wait for a government job could have only wasted my time", says Mukhtar, a GATE qualifier.