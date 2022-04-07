Multi-utility crop Lavender introduced in Uri, Baramulla

Baramulla: In a significant move to contribute towards environmental sustainability viz-a-viz ameliorating the socio-economic conditions of the people, Agriculture Production Department Baramulla in collaboration with Rural Development Department Baramulla has introduced the multi-utility crop ‘Lavender’ in Uri belt of Baramulla district.

The crop has been introduced with the active participation of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) who worked tirelessly to realize this mission. It is worth here to mention that the Lavender crop is a significant crop having ornamental, medicinal as well as therapeutic benefits. It is a flowering plant in the mint family that is easily identified by its sweet floral scent.