Multi-utility crop Lavender introduced in Uri, Baramulla

Baramulla: In a significant move to contribute towards environmental sustainability viz-a-viz ameliorating the socio-economic conditions of the people, Agriculture Production Department Baramulla in collaboration with Rural Development Department Baramulla has introduced the multi-utility crop ‘Lavender’ in Uri belt of Baramulla district.
The crop has been introduced with the active participation of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) who worked tirelessly to realize this mission. It is worth here to mention that the Lavender crop is a significant crop having ornamental, medicinal as well as therapeutic benefits. It is a flowering plant in the mint family that is easily identified by its sweet floral scent.
Elaborating the details of this move, Chief Agriculture Officer Baramulla said that such an initiative was taken to add scenery to our environment besides having other public utilities. He said that such a crop has several medicinal as well as nutritional values and its plantation has been taken on a large scale in the Uri belt which is conducive to its growth.
Meanwhile, ACD Baramulla said that Rural Development Department is taking a keen interest to work towards the restoration of ecological balance viz-a-viz the task of rural development.