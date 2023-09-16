Muntazir Mohiuddin bereaved

Srinagar, Sep 16: Apni Party's leadership, on Saturday, expressed condolences to senior party leader and Chief Spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin and other members of his family over the demise of his brother-in-law, Mohammad Rajab Rather, who passed away on Friday evening at his residence at Hyderpora in Srinagar.
According to a press note, Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh and other senior leaders have expressed their heartfelt condolences to Muntazir Mohiuddin.