‘Mushroom Cultivation, a potential entrepreneurship for youth’

Advisor stated this during his recent visit to Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu. He interacted with undergraduate students of Experiential Learning Programme on Mushroom Cultivation and Spawn Production.

He urged the students to take up enterprises of mushroom cultivation and spawn production as these are the potential enterprises of future. He emphasized that artificial cultivation of mushrooms round the year can be a reliable source of income generation and help the students not only in earning their livelihood but they can become job providers rather than job seekers.

Advisor Khan stressed upon the need to open up new spawn production laboratories in Jammu region so that the demand of farmers regarding availability of spawn is taken care of.

Dr. J.P. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the University introduced Advisor to various Experiential Learning Programmes being offered in the University.

Dr. Jag Paul Sharma, Director Research and Registrar of the University showcased research activities of mushroom unit of SKUAST-Jammu.

Dr.AmrishVaid, Head of Division of Plant Pathology and Dr. Sachin Gupta, Associate Professor and Incharge Mushroom Unit briefed the dignitaries about the services being provided to the farmers, students and young entrepreneurs by the Mushroom Unit of SKUAST-Jammu.