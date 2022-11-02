‘Mushroom cultivation gaining popularity among unemployed youth in J&K’

Srinagar: With the latest technological interventions of J&K Administration as well as subsidy for Mushroom growers, Mushroom production has registered a substantial increase across Jammu and Kashmir.

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna, a National Agriculture Development Programme, mushroom cultivation is the focus area and Mushroom growers are equipped with quality seeds and trained in scientific cultivation techniques. Kashmir boasts hundreds of success stories in the mushroom cultivation business and the administration’s 50 percent subsidy and technical knowledge is making the cultivation profitable among growers.

J&K government is emphasizing upon stakeholders for encouraging and promoting Mushroom Cultivation, potential entrepreneurship for youth in a big way. With the recent government interventions, forest-dwellers in Jammu Shivaliks are being given formal training and instructions about mushroom collection and processing techniques, market knowledge as well as market access, so that their efforts pay them their rightly earned share.