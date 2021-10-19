Mushroom cultivation sprouts income of Shopian duo

"We are basically farmers and own large swathes of cultivable land, but like most of the farmers we were doing the conventional style of farming", says Malik, adding that they began experimenting with this new kind of farming only this year.

The duo set up the unit with the help of the Department of Agriculture in a 20x18 room and have been cultivating the button mushrooms over the last six months.

"Apart from giving a 50 percent subsidy, the department also offered us the technical know-how", Malik said.

According to Malik, they were able to harvest around 110 kgs of button mushrooms so far.

" We sold one kg of our produce at Rs 225 to Rs 250, which has fetched us a profit of nearly Rs 2 lakh so far”, said Malik.

He said that commercial mushrooms could be grown all round the year, provided one could create conditions suitable for their growth.