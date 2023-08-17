‘Mushroom Man’ Gowhar Lone set to receive award for his exemplary work

Baramulla: Acknowledging his achievements, Gowhar Lone, also known as the "Mushroom Man of North Kashmir," is set to receive the coveted 'Progressive Mushroom Award 2023' from the Directorate of Mushroom Research at Chambaghat Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

The award will be conferred during the upcoming Mushroom Mela 2023 scheduled for September 10 at ICAR DMR Solan.

ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), was established with the objectives of undertaking research on all aspects of mushrooms and also to impart training to the trainers and growers.

It has 23 Coordinating and 9 Cooperating Centres in 27 States of the country with the mandate to make surveys in the regions, collect new types of mushrooms, undertake research and examine the adaptability of mushrooms and their different strains in different agro-climatic zones of the country and to test the developed technology of ICAR-DMR.

Gowhar, came to the limelight in December last year after Greater Kashmir highlighted his achievement in Mushroom cultivation and his innovation in vertical farming.