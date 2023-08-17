‘Mushroom Man’ Gowhar Lone set to receive award for his exemplary work

Baramulla: Acknowledging his achievements, Gowhar Lone, also known as the "Mushroom Man of North Kashmir," is set to receive the coveted 'Progressive Mushroom Award 2023' from the Directorate of Mushroom Research at Chambaghat Solan, Himachal Pradesh.
The award will be conferred during the upcoming Mushroom Mela 2023 scheduled for September 10 at ICAR DMR Solan.
ICAR-Directorate of Mushroom Research (DMR), was established with the objectives of undertaking research on all aspects of mushrooms and also to impart training to the trainers and growers.
It has 23 Coordinating and 9 Cooperating Centres in 27 States of the country with the mandate to make surveys in the regions, collect new types of mushrooms, undertake research and examine the adaptability of mushrooms and their different strains in different agro-climatic zones of the country and to test the developed technology of ICAR-DMR.
Gowhar, came to the limelight in December last year after Greater Kashmir highlighted his achievement in Mushroom cultivation and his innovation in vertical farming.
Hailing from the Tangmarg area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, Gowhar has risen from humble beginnings to become a trailblazing agri-entrepreneur, capturing the attention of not only local communities but also national authorities.
His journey began in a modest 20 by 40 feet room where he embarked on mushroom cultivation a few years ago, an endeavour that soon transformed into his success and innovation.
Starting with a mere 70 trays, Gowhar saw promise and potential in mushroom cultivation. This initial venture generated a reasonable income, attracting him to expand his efforts.
Backed by his passion for farming, he expanded his operation to over 500 trays within the same confined space, a decision that proved pivotal.
"The twice-yearly cultivation of mushrooms, during Autumn and Spring, brings me around Rs 6 lakhs," Gowhar proudly stated. He emphasised that this income outshines the returns from a 10-kanal apple orchard. Additionally, Gowhar's ingenuity extends beyond mere crop sales; he reaps profits from the resale of used compost, adding to his burgeoning success.
Not content to rest on his laurels, Gowhar ventured into vertical farming, a pioneering approach that caught the eye of fellow farmers and enthusiasts. Utilising parts of his home's pavement and even the terrace of his kitchen, Gowhar engaged in vertical farming, cultivating an array of vegetables and even nurturing a productive pear tree.
Gowhar's achievements have garnered recognition from both local and national authorities. The UT administration and the Government of India have honoured him with awards, including appreciation certificates from the Department of Agriculture and SKAUST. Notably, he received a national award from the Union Agriculture Minister in Delhi, underlining his exceptional contributions to agriculture.
As his journey of success continues, he ventures into integrated farming, combining sheep and dairy farming with chicken rearing. His impactful story has made him a sought-after speaker, inspiring and guiding aspiring agri-entrepreneurs.
The Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar, on Thursday, called Gowhar and congratulated him for being nominated for the prestigious award at Solan HP.