MUSHROOMING SUCCESS | Pulwama duo opt for mushroom cultivation to earn livelihood

Pulwama: After completing their graduation, Gowhar Ali Dar and his friend Jahangir Ali decided not to wait for government jobs as they believed that the gruelling wait for a government job would not only squander their time but also gnaw at them amidst the ballooning unemployment crisis.

They went through a flurry of schemes offered by the government to help unemployed youth to earn their livelihood.

"We found that the Department of Agriculture is providing subsidies for setting up some farming units so we decided to meet some officials", said Dar.

Upon approaching some officials, they learnt that the department is offering training and subsidy for setting up the mushroom units.

"We applied for two units and one of our units received a 50 per cent subsidy", said Dar.

The department trained the duo in mushroom cultivation and offered them other technical assistance.

Finally, in March this year, they set up two mushroom units in their native village -- Gangoo, an 8 minutes drive from south Kashmir's Pulwama town.

They placed around 200 mushroom compost-packed poly bags in three spacious rooms and spawned them.