MUSHROOMING SUCCESS | Pulwama duo opt for mushroom cultivation to earn livelihood

Pulwama: After completing their graduation, Gowhar Ali Dar and his friend Jahangir Ali decided not to wait for government jobs as they believed that the gruelling wait for a government job would not only squander their time but also gnaw at them amidst the ballooning unemployment crisis.
They went through a flurry of schemes offered by the government to help unemployed youth to earn their livelihood.
"We found that the Department of Agriculture is providing subsidies for setting up some farming units so we decided to meet some officials", said Dar.
Upon approaching some officials, they learnt that the department is offering training and subsidy for setting up the mushroom units.
"We applied for two units and one of our units received a 50 per cent subsidy", said Dar.
The department trained the duo in mushroom cultivation and offered them other technical assistance.
Finally, in March this year, they set up two mushroom units in their native village -- Gangoo, an 8 minutes drive from south Kashmir's Pulwama town.
They placed around 200 mushroom compost-packed poly bags in three spacious rooms and spawned them.
"We pursued as per the guidelines provided by the Department of Agriculture", said Dar.
The technical teams monitored the units well-nigh on a daily till the crop was ready.
Nearly after a month, the duo harvested its first mushroom crop.
"The produce was beyond our expectations. We picked up more than 400 kgs of mushrooms", said Dar. The crop fetched them a decent amount.
"The consumers made a dash for a unit to buy the mushrooms", Dar said.
This is not the only mushroom unit run by unemployed youth. Dozens of such units, both subsidised and self-sponsored, have been set up by the young and educated youth including women in the district.
Dr Showkat Ahmad, District Mushroom Development Officer, Pulwama said that under the Capex Budget, 46 such units were established in the district.
These units produced around 65 quintals of mushrooms during the spring season.
"There were also some self-sponsored units," Ahmad said.
He said that many growers including the women were highly educated.
"We provided them all technical assistance so that they could take the farming to a commercial level," said the officer.
The mushroom cultivation, which has been categorised as technical farming is carried out in two seasons only-- spring and Autumn.
The climatic conditions do not support cultivating the crop around the year.
However, under the government's holistic development of agriculture and allied activities, the Jammu and Kashmir government has taken up 29 projects including promoting year-round mushroom cultivation.
Under the project, environment-controlled cropping units would be set up to produce the mushrooms throughout the year.