Mushtaq Chaya expresses grief over loss of lives in tragic Dal Lake blaze

Srinagar, Nov 12: Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Patron of the Associated Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashmir (CCIK), expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident that unfolded in the early hours on Saturday, resulting in the loss of three lives and the destruction of several houseboats and residential huts in Dal Lake.

Chaya, in a statement, extended his condolences to the grieving families affected by the devastating fire.

He remarked, “My heart goes out to the families who suffered huge losses in the fire incident that erupted in the wee hours today. One can imagine the pain and agony that the victims’ families must be experiencing at this time.”

The tragic incident not only claimed lives but also left a significant number of families without homes, as the fire engulfed at least five houseboats and six residential huts.

President of CCIK, Tariq Rashid Ghani, along with office bearers, visited the site of the incident to assess the damage and extend support to the affected houseboat owners. Ghani assured the owners that CCIK would actively pursue immediate compensation and rehabilitation measures with higher authorities.

The President of CCIK emphasized the need for a swift response in providing financial assistance and rehabilitation to the affected families. “We stand in solidarity with the houseboat owners and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they receive the necessary support to rebuild their lives. Immediate compensation and rehabilitation will be prioritised and pursued with the higher authorities,” assured Ghani.