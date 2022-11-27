Mushtaq Chaya re-elected as chairman J&K Hoteliers Club

Srinagar: Mushtaq Chaya, a well-known hotelier of Kashmir, was re-elected as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club during its Annual General Meeting.
As per the statement, Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club held the Annual General Meeting at Rahbagh resort Harwan Srinagar on Saturday. All members of the JKHC were present in the meeting, including members from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Jammu and Ladakh chapters.
Elections were held during the AGM, during which office bearers for Srinagar were elected. Aqib Chaya was elected as president of the Gulmarg chapter; Khawar Geelani as vice president and Saqib Beigh as secretary general. Farooq Hafiz was re-elected president of the Sonamarg chapter, Majeed Sofi was Vice President, Imityaz Wani was Secretary, Junaid Shahdad as Treasurer of Srinagar, Nazir Mir Coordinator of Srinagar.
On the occasion, the Director Tourism Fazlul Haseeb graced the occasion as chief guest, and Deputy Director Zeehshan was the guest of honour. The Director Tourism was presented with a number of issues by Chairman Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, who also called attention to the problems facing the hotel industry in Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonamarg. The national marketing of tourism and the renewal of hotel registrations were discussed. According to the statement, Director Tourism gave a patient hearing to the members and assured them that all the problems of the tourism industry would be resolved at the earliest.
The Director Tourism reiterated that the Tourism Department and Hoteliers are one family, and said, “I assure all the hotelier’s full support from the Department of Tourism and all problems faced by hoteliers will be taken up with the higher authorities for redressal.”
Sonamarg president, Farooq Hafiz demanded facilities for winter tourism at Sonmarg. Senior Vice Chairman Riyaz Shahdad requested Director Tourism to allow repairs at tourist destinations. The newly elected Gulmarg President Aqib Chaya raised the issue of the renewal of the Gulmarg Land Lease. All the members appreciated the office-bearers for their tireless work and year-round efforts for the flourishment of the Tourism industry.
Secretary General Tariq Ghani said, “We have formed an environment committee, which will be headed by Manzoor Ahmad Wangnoo, Babar Chowdhary as Chairman Restaurant Committee to safeguard our environment.”
Ghani thanked all the members, guests, special invitees and the Department of Tourism for actively participating in the AGM of the Hoteliers Club. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks to the chair.