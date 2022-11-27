Mushtaq Chaya re-elected as chairman J&K Hoteliers Club

Srinagar: Mushtaq Chaya, a well-known hotelier of Kashmir, was re-elected as chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club during its Annual General Meeting.

As per the statement, Jammu Kashmir Hoteliers Club held the Annual General Meeting at Rahbagh resort Harwan Srinagar on Saturday. All members of the JKHC were present in the meeting, including members from Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Jammu and Ladakh chapters.

Elections were held during the AGM, during which office bearers for Srinagar were elected. Aqib Chaya was elected as president of the Gulmarg chapter; Khawar Geelani as vice president and Saqib Beigh as secretary general. Farooq Hafiz was re-elected president of the Sonamarg chapter, Majeed Sofi was Vice President, Imityaz Wani was Secretary, Junaid Shahdad as Treasurer of Srinagar, Nazir Mir Coordinator of Srinagar.