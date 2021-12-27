Mustard farming gains popularity in Kashmir

“This year many programs like providing seeds, scientific interventions, and other agricultural initiatives helped farmers like me to switch to oilseeds."

Farmers said that the cooking oil price is pegged at 200 rupees per litre. " If we cultivate oil and then process it here, it will be financially helpful to farmers as well as help in keeping the prices in check.

Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal said that it is for the first time that such a milestone has been achieved by the joint efforts of farmers and the department. “We have done more than expected as we have more than doubled the land that is used for oilseed cultivation this year."