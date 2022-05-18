NABARD enhances commitment towards rural economy of J&K, Ladakh

Jammu: Aligning with its vision and mission “Development Bank of the Nation for fostering rural prosperity”, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has enhanced support to various sectors of rural economy for sustainable growth and development of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during 2021-22.
NABARD made a stellar performance in sanctioning projects for rural infrastructure development under RIDF. The sanctions during the financial year 2021-22 were Rs. 1542 crore representing an increase of 92.75% over the last year. This will spur the rural economy in the UTs and will catalyze other sectors to see expansion.
According to support the farmers in their agricultural production activities, Short Term Refinance to the tune of Rs 75.58 crore was extended to them during 2021-22. For boosting capital formation, Long Term Refinance of Rs 59.55 crore was also extended to the Regional Rural Banks.
Further, as part of Additional Emergency Working Capital for Farmers under Atma Nirbhar Package of the Government of India, NABARD extended liquidity support of Rs 150.00 crore to JKGB. An interest subvention of Rs 24.70 crore was also disbursed to RRBs and Cooperative banks in the UT.
During the year, an amount of Rs 460.49 lakh was sanctioned and Rs 216.35 lakh were disbursed towards hosting of activities such as FLCs, demonstration vans, Micro ATMs, PoS and various types of capacity building projects under Financial Inclusion initiatives.
Besides, NABARD supported 18 Skill Development Programmes on different trades involving 525 candidates were supported during 2021-22.