NABARD enhances commitment towards rural economy of J&K, Ladakh

Jammu: Aligning with its vision and mission “Development Bank of the Nation for fostering rural prosperity”, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has enhanced support to various sectors of rural economy for sustainable growth and development of Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during 2021-22.

NABARD made a stellar performance in sanctioning projects for rural infrastructure development under RIDF. The sanctions during the financial year 2021-22 were Rs. 1542 crore representing an increase of 92.75% over the last year. This will spur the rural economy in the UTs and will catalyze other sectors to see expansion.