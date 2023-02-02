NABARD estimates credit potential of Rs 34082 Cr under priority sector for J&K

Jammu: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a credit potential of Rs 34082 crore under the priority sector for Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24.

The UT focus paper was launched in the Credit Seminar of NABARD which was inaugurated by the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo in presence of Regional Director, RBI, Kamal P Patnaik among other participants.

Chief General Manager, NABARD, Dr Ajay Kumar Sood, highlighted the contribution of NABARD in J&K. He elaborated on some specific initiatives being taken for inclusive development of the Union Territory.

These included ‘Improving agriculture credit through credit planning, monitoring and coordination with various stakeholders, Promotion of FPOs and Farmers collectives, Exploiting the potential of horticulture crops like Walnut, Saffron and apple through area expansion and productivity improvement, creation of a new ecosystem for Handloom and Handicraft products through OFPOs, Marketing Assistance and GI registration and Computerization of PACS’ and ‘Strengthening Agriculture and Rural Infrastructure viz. irrigation projects, rural roads/bridges, mandies besides Promoting Off-farm sector and Strengthening of Dairy Collectives /FPO with value addition and Skill development of Rural youth’.