NABARD officers observe nationwide strike against pay anomalies

Srinagar, Dec 16: NABARD officers observed a full-day nationwide strike today, to protest against the anomalies in the wage revision created by an order issued by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, and Government of India.
According to the statement, Secretary AINBOA, J&K Unit, Rajesh Badyal, said that the officers of NABARD are agitating ever since the DFS issued a wage settlement order on September 14 followed by the Administrative Circular on September 21.
“After many representations and rounds of dialogues with the officials of DFS over the last two months, we are left with no other choice but to go on strike, which will be followed by a march to Parliament and a hunger strike.”
“First, the order introduced dual and differentiated pay for the same cadre of officers - higher for those who had come from the Reserve Bank of India at the formation of NABARD in 1982 and lower for those directly recruited by NABARD. One of the allowances reduced is Grade Allowance which is paid as per the grade of an officer. However, according to the DFS order, officers in lower grades are drawing higher grade allowance than officers in higher grades thereby making a mockery of the nomenclature grade.”