NABARD officers observe nationwide strike against pay anomalies

According to the statement, Secretary AINBOA, J&K Unit, Rajesh Badyal, said that the officers of NABARD are agitating ever since the DFS issued a wage settlement order on September 14 followed by the Administrative Circular on September 21.

“After many representations and rounds of dialogues with the officials of DFS over the last two months, we are left with no other choice but to go on strike, which will be followed by a march to Parliament and a hunger strike.”