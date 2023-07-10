NABARD promoted Mushkbudji  FPO gets import export license

The FPO is being promoted in Sagam village of Kokernag in Anantnag under the NABARD PODF scheme.

The FPO aimed to promote the scented variety of rice and help its marketing and sale across the country were incorporated as Farmers Producers Company in July 2019.

“With FPO now having its own import and export license, the Mushk Budji farmers will now have access to global markets and this will fetch them a very good price, " said Rouf Zargar, District Development Manager NABARD.