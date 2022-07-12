NABARD vital driver for boosting rural, agro-economy: Govt

The comprehensive plan is in line with the vision of the Prime Minister to double the farmers’ income. J&K Govt is focusing on the development of rural economy for unlocking its full potential by filling the gaps vis-à-vis infrastructure, human resources and financing.

In J&K, NABARD has been a vital driver of the rural economy by meeting basic needs of infrastructure under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund, under which 4178 projects have been completed in the last 26 years at a cost of Rs 8457 crores, focusing mainly on irrigation and rural connectivity.