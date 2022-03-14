Nadia’s journey from teacher to businesswoman

Jammu: This is a go-to place for Pakistani suits in Jammu. Behind this venture is also the dream of a female to become a successful businesswoman.
Nadia Yaqoob left her teaching job in reputed private schools of Jammu district, where she worked for 12 years, to start her own showroom.
Bogged down by her hectic schedule at the job due to which she was not able to look after her small kids, she instead gave business the try.
Recalling her journey she said, “My husband Shafiq Ahmed – a property dealer by profession, suggested that I should start an exclusive clothing business. He became unshakeable support who infused confidence in me."
Her showroom was a small shop in the beginning in 2019 when she left her private school teaching job.
“The idea materialized following detailed research on the market and we realised that there was a demand for original Pakistani suits and Indian branded suits. This resulted into laying the foundation and opening of our small shop namely - Karachi Hub by Nadia - at Sunjwan in Jammu district,” she added.
Nadia and her husband both manage the showroom now. Her in-laws also supported the idea as she could get time also to care for her children.
“I wanted to become a teacher in the Education Department of J&K Government. However, it could not happen and I continued to work for 12 year in some of the reputed schools in Jammu district,” she recalled while talking about the switch.