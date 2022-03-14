Nadia’s journey from teacher to businesswoman

Jammu: This is a go-to place for Pakistani suits in Jammu. Behind this venture is also the dream of a female to become a successful businesswoman.

Nadia Yaqoob left her teaching job in reputed private schools of Jammu district, where she worked for 12 years, to start her own showroom.

Bogged down by her hectic schedule at the job due to which she was not able to look after her small kids, she instead gave business the try.