NAFED launches premium organic manure, spray oil

Srinagar, Dec 2: National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and CEF organics launches its Servo Orchard Spray Oil/ Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) and organic manure in Srinagar.
Aleph Enterprises is a distributor of products in the J&K region. Syed Waseem Sajad - Partner Aleph Enterprises alongwith Asim Iqbal, Managing Partner addressed the launch event.
Aimed at ensuring better income to the farming community in Jammu & Kashmir, the launch was made in presence of India Oil Corporation Ltd CGM, Girish Jain, NAFED General Manager, Unnikrishnan, CEF Organics Director, Maninder Singh and Aleph Enterprises Partner, Ubair Shah.
As per the statement, Servo Orchard Spray Oil/ Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) is manufactured by IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) and is a petroleum by-product processed by the lubes divisions of the oil companies for apple tree spray, during the horticulture dormancy period. Currently, tree spray oil of approx. Rs 700 crore is sold in India every year for spraying on apples. It is an odourless, light-coloured aesthetic product having more than 75% biodegradability and has been certified “Non-toxic” to animals, fish and birds by Shriram Institute. Agriculture Research Institutes and Universities evaluated various crops and established their non-phytotoxicity.