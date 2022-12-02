NAFED launches premium organic manure, spray oil

As per the statement, Servo Orchard Spray Oil/ Horticulture Mineral Oil (HMO) is manufactured by IOCL (Indian Oil Corporation Ltd) and is a petroleum by-product processed by the lubes divisions of the oil companies for apple tree spray, during the horticulture dormancy period. Currently, tree spray oil of approx. Rs 700 crore is sold in India every year for spraying on apples. It is an odourless, light-coloured aesthetic product having more than 75% biodegradability and has been certified “Non-toxic” to animals, fish and birds by Shriram Institute. Agriculture Research Institutes and Universities evaluated various crops and established their non-phytotoxicity.