National Agriculture Market portal to help farmers in selling produce: PM NarendraModi

"I firmly believe that now my farmers would decide where, when and at what price their produce will be sold. And it is my belief that there would be no burden on the consumer," the Prime Minister said in a statement. National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is a pan-India electronic trading portal which networks the existing Agricultural Produce Market Committee(APMC) mandis to create a unified national market for agricultural commodities, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer's Welfare informed in a press release.

Launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi on April 14, 2016, e-NAM is completely funded by the Central Government and is implemented by Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), under the aegis of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.