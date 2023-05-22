National Company Law Appellate Tribunal upholds NCLT’s Go First insolvency order

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order which had admitted Go First Airlines’ voluntary plea for insolvency.

It disposed of the lessors’ petition and asked them to file an appeal before the NCLT. The IRP (Interim Resolution Professional) has been allowed to proceed with the insolvency resolution process.

The NCLAT has asked the appellant (the three firms or lessors) to approach the adjudicating authority for any further relief sought by them.

The order of the NCLAT seems to be a big relief for the cash-strapped airlines Go First as the lessors have been restrained from taking possession of their aircraft.