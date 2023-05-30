National Secretary Mahamana Malaviya Mission; KCCI delegation call on LG

Srinagar: National Secretary Mahamana Malaviya Mission and representative of Paytm Foundation, New Delhi, K K Parashar and a delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by its president Javid Ahmad Tenga called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Parashar discussed with the LG various welfare initiatives being run by his organisation in J&K.

He apprised the LG on the upcoming programmes including distribution of laptops to students, oxygen plant at Kathua, and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for digital literacy and IT sector development between J&K government and the Paytm Foundation.