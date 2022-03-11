Navin calls for enhanced publicity of animal, sheep husbandry initiatives
Jammu, Mar 11: Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today chaired a meeting to discuss proposed action plans for all Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Central Sector Schemes for the year 2022-23.
Officers from all line departments presented detailed description about their respective action plans for the upcoming fiscal year through a Powerpoint Presentation.
Principal Secretary directed the Director Finance to get expenditure plans prepared and approved before departmental spending. He called for creating financial discipline in the departments.
He also sought a detailed break up regarding the establishment and functioning of artificial insemination centres by the Animal Husbandry Department. He directed for allocation of funds under the Integrated Dairy Development Scheme (IDDS) for providing subsidized sex-sorted insemination.
Principal Secretary asked the departments to engage professional services for better information dissemination among farmers and others connected with animal and sheep rearing. He called for better promotion of departmental subsidies and insurance facilities saying that sheep rearers with flock size of 25 or smaller would be prioritized in insurance provision.
While discussing breed development of sheep and goats, the Principal Secretary called for importing top breeds from different parts of India. He also discussed plans for the execution of the Rashtriya Gokul Mission and the National Animal Disease Control Programme for Foot And Mouth Disease (NADCP-FMD).
Detailed discussion was also held on Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) and increasing production of Trout and Carp fishes besides projects envisaging development of fish plants were also deliberated upon. The Principal Secretary directed the Fisheries Department to prepare detailed project reports for the development of fisheries and hatcheries in J&K.