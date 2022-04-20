Navin Choudhary conducts extensive tour of Kathua

Kathua: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today conducted an extensive tour of Kathua.
During the visit, Principal Secretary inaugurated a Spices Processing Unit at Chack Kana, Marheen tehsil, having an annual production capacity of 200 MT spices, set up by local agripreneur under the name and style of M/S BGS Spices Processing Unit.
After inaugurating the unit, Naveen Choudhary said that spices are being promoted under One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in Kathua district.
He stressed for formation of FPOs of spices in the district and promotion of more such spices processing units under ODOP so that Kathua could emerge as Spices export hub. “The need of the hour is to increase the area under spices cultivation by adopting cluster approach so that the local raw material of spices can be produced”, he added.
During the visit, Principal Secretary also inspected Multilayer Farming System at Korepunnu which is being executed in the border area. He emphasized the need of bringing more areas and farmers under this system besides organization of Farm Field School in the area so that more farmers can replicate this model. For promotion of sowing of Kharif crops during 2022 across the fence on zero line, the department will provide all kinds of required support to the farmers.
Director, Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare, K.K Sharma said that the Department will make every effort to increase the area under Spices cultivation by providing quality seeds and subsidized inputs under various Centrally Sponsored schemes (CSS).
Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua, Vijay Kumar Upadhaya, also addressed the gathering.
Spices Entrepreneur & Member Kisan Advisory Board, Dhunda Singh, thanked the department for extending all kind of support and hand-holding in the establishment of the Spices Processing unit. He also hailed the district team of agriculture for giving expert advice and guidance for spices cultivation and for providing timely quality Turmeric seeds. He said he is eyeing to doubling the spice production capacity by next year.