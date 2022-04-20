Navin Choudhary conducts extensive tour of Kathua

Kathua: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today conducted an extensive tour of Kathua.

During the visit, Principal Secretary inaugurated a Spices Processing Unit at Chack Kana, Marheen tehsil, having an annual production capacity of 200 MT spices, set up by local agripreneur under the name and style of M/S BGS Spices Processing Unit.

After inaugurating the unit, Naveen Choudhary said that spices are being promoted under One District One Product (ODOP) scheme in Kathua district.

He stressed for formation of FPOs of spices in the district and promotion of more such spices processing units under ODOP so that Kathua could emerge as Spices export hub. “The need of the hour is to increase the area under spices cultivation by adopting cluster approach so that the local raw material of spices can be produced”, he added.