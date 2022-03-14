Navin grants Rs 1 cr for lavender cultivation in Chenab Valley

He asked the farmers to optimally utilize the knowledge gained in this workshop to take a great leap in turning their fortunes. He assured them that the administration would extend every support to enhance their knowledge in the field of agriculture for increasing their production manifold. He asked them to take benefit of various government schemes like PARVAZ to increase their income.

He asked the scientists of SKUAST and IIIM to dedicate a team for assistance of farmers in these far flung districts. He asked them to provide them every sort of handholding for having a bumper crop at the end of the season.

He also directed the Agriculture Department to organize these cultivators into an FPO and provide them the refrigerated van on full time basis for transportation of this crop to Jammu and Srinagar.

He asked the Director Agriculture, Jammu, to devise a plan for stationing a senior Agricultural officer at the Bhaderwah for the benefit of growers.