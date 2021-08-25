Navin inaugurates High Density Plantation of Mango, Kagzi lime in Jammu

Principal Secretary handed over sanction for start of work on Community Tube Well with distribution network involving an incentive of Rs 25.00 lakh for irrigating 10 hectare command area of the orchard. This will help the farmers of the kandi belt to irrigate their orchards properly for a good production thereby increasing their income. He also handed over sanction of four Power Tillers involving an incentive of Rs. 2.00 lakh to the farmers of the area.

He impressed upon the officers to cover the whole area with plantation of fruit crops as there is a great potential for horticulture locally. He also asked the concerned department to open small veterinary units in the area.

Later, he inaugurated compact High Density Plantation of Mango and Kagzi lime spread over an area of 130 kanal at village Jeda (Jourian), Khour by planting a Mango sapling.

Block Development Council Chairmen, Khour and Bhalwal, Joint Director Horticulture, Jammu, Chief Horticulture Officer, Jammu, Sarpanchs, district officers and other block level officers and officials of the department were present on the occasion.