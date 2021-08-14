Navin inaugurates sale counter of organic, exotic fresh vegetables at Sanat Nagar

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the department is committed for the welfare and wellbeing of the farming community. He highlighted the importance of introducing new innovative and profit oriented marketing modules in the Agriculture sector so that the farmers could fetch remunerative returns for their hard work.

Principal Secretary said that the department is working on a multi dimensional approach wherein the primary focus is socio economic transformation and upliftment of our farming community and today’s initiative is one such step in that direction.

Agri entrepreneurs and farmers present on the occasion appreciated the Principal Secretary for this initiative and appealed to him to carry on such events throughout the valley.

Later on Principal Secretary, AP&FWD made a surprise visit to the recently inaugurated organic vegetable market at Agriculture Complex, Lalmandi, Srinagar. He visited different stalls and interacted with the farmers and growers.

Principal Secretary also reviewed the progress on various farmer oriented schemes being implemented by the department during the Kharif season.

Director Agriculture Kashmir on the occasion briefed the Principal Secretary regarding various initiatives of the department for the promotion of organic vegetable sector.